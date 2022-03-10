Morgan & Morgan releases video in crash that killed man on SR-417

ORLANDO, Fla. – Morgan & Morgan announced a new lawsuit Thursday morning against a tour bus company and the driver involved in a crash that killed a man who was pushing his vehicle on State Road 417 in Orange County earlier this year.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in January that the 30-year-old man — identified by the law firm as Lawrence “Kyng” Jones — was pushing a disabled SUV on SR-417 near International Drive when the tour bus struck the back of the vehicle and the man, causing the car to then hit a guardrail.

A 28-year-old woman and two boys, ages 3 and 4, were in the SUV but not seriously injured, officials said.

The lawsuit claims the tour bus company, Mears Destination, did not properly train its drivers and also accuses the driver of being “negligent in her operations of the bus,” a news release stated.

“With their hazard lights flashing prominently, Kyng was pushing the vehicle on the side of the road when Mears’ bus driver slammed into Kyng and the Jones’ family vehicle, without slowing down, at approximately 54 miles per hour,” the law firm said.

Dashcam video from the bus, released by Morgan & Morgan, shows the crash.

In the video, you hear the woman driving the bus call in to someone else to report that she was involved in an accident.

“I didn’t see them down here,” she said.

She is heard saying multiple times that glass fell all over her. She then says, “And I was on the phone. I’m going to be in trouble,” the video shows.

“That was a person who was killed that morning, a human being, who had so many dreams and goals for his life,” said Dannielle Jones, the man’s wife, during the news conference announcing the lawsuit. “I have been robbed of a loving and devoted husband. Our children have been robbed of a phenomenal father in their lives.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $100,000.

