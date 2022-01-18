Fatal crash involving bus, vehicle closes SR-417 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a bus and another vehicle on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:50 a.m. on southbound S.R. 417 at mile marker 6 near International Drive. S.R. 417 south is closed at John Young Parkway. Trooper Steve recommends drivers exit at JYP and use Osceola Parkway as an alternate route.

The bus involved in the crash is not a school bus and was not carrying any passengers, but no other details about the wreck have been released.

The FHP said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Fighters are actively trying to remove a passenger from this truck. Thank you to our first responders for EVERYTHING you do...

SB SR-417 x 6MM

- Delays southbound pic.twitter.com/KG4vWFz344 — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) January 18, 2022