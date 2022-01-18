41º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Fatal crash involving bus, vehicle closes SR-417 in Orange County

Florida troopers investigate wreck near John Young Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Fatal Crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a bus and another vehicle on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:50 a.m. on southbound S.R. 417 at mile marker 6 near International Drive. S.R. 417 south is closed at John Young Parkway. Trooper Steve recommends drivers exit at JYP and use Osceola Parkway as an alternate route.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The bus involved in the crash is not a school bus and was not carrying any passengers, but no other details about the wreck have been released.

The FHP said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email