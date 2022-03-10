Troopers seek witnesses in Brevard crash that killed woman walking bicycle along road

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses in a crash that killed a 41-year-old Palm Bay woman who was walking with her bicycle in Brevard County.

Troopers said a Dodge Charger was traveling north on Babcock Street near Welland Street while the woman was walking a bicycle in the same direction just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a crash report, the front of the car hit the bicycle, and the driver — a 54-year-old Palm Bay woman — left the scene to get her husband before returning with him to the crash.

Troopers said an investigation is currently looking into whether the woman who was walking the bicycle was in the shoulder or roadway when the crash happened. She was found injured on the right shoulder of the street and was taken to the hospital where she died, according to the report.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call 407-737-2213.

The crash remains under investigation.