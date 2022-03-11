Lake County to open weather shelters ahead of cold front

Lake County will open two weather shelters ahead of strong cold front this weekend.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County will activate two cold weather shelters as temperatures are expected to drop this weekend.

Lake County Emergency Management announced Friday it will open the shelters starting at 5 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday for those vulnerable to cold weather.

[TRENDING: Strong storms on the way to Central Florida, then a HUGE drop in temperatures | DeSantis blasts Disney for ‘woke’ response on Florida sexual identity in schools bill | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The shelters will be located at Trinity Assembly of God, at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park, and LifePointe Church, at 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis, according to a news release.

Lake County Connection will provide free transportation to riders who indicate they are traveling to a cold weather shelter, officials said.

Should someone need a ride, they should arrive before the pick-up times indicated below, and all riders of public busing systems are required to wear masks that cover both the nose and mouth for the duration of the ride, officials said.

Additionally, masks will be required at all cold weather sheltering locations, and the Florida Department of Health will be conducting COVID-19 screenings at each shelter as well as offering hepatitis A, flu and COVID-19 shots.

Here are the Lake County weather shelters and corresponding bus routes/times for pick-ups and drop-offs:

Evening of Saturday, March 12, pick-up times:

Ad

Clermont

4:30 p.m. – Citrus Tower Parking Lot, located at 141 N. Highway 27, for transport to LifePointe Church. Local law enforcement will arrive at the Citrus Tower parking lot at 4:30 p.m. to determine if cold weather shelter transportation is needed. If riders are present, the officer will call the on-duty transit official, and a transit bus will be dispatched.

Eustis

5:45 p.m. – The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. Riders will be transported by bus (Lake County Connection) to LifePointe Church.

Leesburg

5:30 p.m. – Intersection of Fourth St. and Main St., for transport to Trinity Assembly of God.

5:30 – 5:45 p.m. – Come As You Are Ministry, located at 1305 Sunshine Ave., for transport to Trinity Assembly of God.

Mount Dora

5:15 p.m. – Racetrac gas station, located at 20005 U.S. Highway 441, to LifePointe Church.

Morning of Sunday, March 13, drop-off times:

LifePointe Church

7 a.m. – Lake County Connection will transport riders back to The Open Door or the Citrus Tower parking lot in Clermont.

Trinity Assembly of God

7 a.m. – Lake County Connection will transport riders to the intersection of Fourth and Main streets in Leesburg or to Come As You Are Ministry, located at 1305 Sunshine Ave. in Leesburg.

Lake County residents who anticipate the need to be sheltered and are unable to be picked up at one of the pre-designated locations should contact Lake County Connection at 352-742-2612 by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11, officials said.

Residents who stay overnight at one of the shelters are encouraged to remember that daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 13, at 2 a.m., and all timepieces should be set appropriately to ensure shelter guests are ready to depart by 7 a.m.