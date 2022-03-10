81º

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of Central Florida

Damaging wind, large hail, brief tornadoes possible

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another round of thunderstorms is expected in Central Florida through Thursday evening.

A few storms could be severe, containing damaging wind, large hail and possibly a brief tornado.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for most of the region (see map above).

A watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of damaging storms. A warning means that a severe thunderstorm is in progress or expected soon.

The weather will quiet down late in the evening and overnight.

Another round of severe weather will be possible Friday and then again Saturday.

Future radar

