Phone repair worker sent explicit photos from customers to himself, Ocoee police say

OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee cell phone repair worker is facing several voyeurism charges.

According to court documents, Ocoee Police officers were called to the uBreakiFix store located at 10159 West Colonial Drive on December 14, 2021. Investigators wrote in the report that the victim dropped her phone off to have a cracked screen repaired earlier that day, and noticed texts sent from her phone while using her iPad at home.

Benjamin Rojas, 30, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 7, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

Ocoee police said not only did detectives find explicit images of the victim who contacted them, but also another woman who dropped her phone off for repairs one month prior. The report also claimed there were several images taken of unsuspecting women in public.

Neil Broom, licensed Florida private investigator and digital forensic expert, said images can quickly spread across the internet.

“Were those photos then sent someplace else, not just the suspect’s device? Have those photos been placed on the internet?” Broom questioned.

Broom said in order to prevent your private data and images from being accessed during a phone repair, either stand next to the technician the entire time or delete all images.

“Back up your phone, wipe the data off your phone, provide it to the tech, give him your passcode, there’s no data on it at this point. Let him do the repair, get the phone back, then restore your phone,” Broom said.

uBreakiFix issued this statement to News 6 regarding the arrest:

“We take issues of customer privacy very seriously and are dismayed at the allegations that Mr. Rojas accessed customers’ private information and data while repairing their mobile phones. These alleged actions break the trust our customers place in us to protect their data during the device repair process. Customer trust is core to our values, which is why we require that every store employee pass a thorough background check and complete comprehensive training. We have been cooperating with authorities since the beginning of the investigation. Mr. Rojas was suspended as soon as we became aware of these allegations and has since been terminated from employment. It is a tremendous responsibility to be trusted with customers’ devices, and one we do not take lightly.”

Ocoee Police said their investigation is still ongoing. Rojas is due back in court at the end of the month.