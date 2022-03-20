Manufacturer recalls batch of ‘Great Value’ brand buttermilk pancake, waffle mix

Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix, courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

TUKWILA, Wa. – A single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix was recalled Saturday by Continental Mills due to a potential for foreign material contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said in a news release that fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited about of product with the following attributes: UPC 078742370828, lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023. Those who have purchased units of the mix with a matching UPC, lot code or Best By Date are asked to dispose of the product or return it to where it was bought for a refund or replacement.

Though the FDA said the product has since been distributed nationwide to Walmart stores, no reports of consumers coming across contaminated mix have occurred at the time of this report.

For more information, one can call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT.