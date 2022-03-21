Woman found shot in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was found shot early Monday in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called around 4 a.m. to the 2200 block of Kingsland Avenue for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, authorities said they found a woman who had been shot.

Details of the extent of her injuries were not released, but officials said the woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.