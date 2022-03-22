FAMU law students show support Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Hundreds of Black law students from across the country, including some from Central Florida, are in the nation’s capital to support the Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

It’s day two of the four day confirmation hearings for Jackson.

The 51-year-old is President Joe Biden’s top pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is the same justice Jackson clerked for back in 1999.

“It is extremely humbling to be considered for Justice Breyer’s seat,” Jackson said.

“It is just so powerful because we’re going to be the next generation of black lawyers,” said Zsa’Queria Martin, a second-year law student, who is one of the nine students from FAMU attending a rally in support of Jackson.

The FAMU students are among hundreds of Black law students from across the nation coming to the capital. Martin said that schools are coming to witness the hearings on different days.

They’re all sponsored by Demand Justice, a political advocacy group that is helping to organize the rally and watch parties during the historic hearing.

“It means that we’re pressing the needle to move towards racial progress, and we are finally getting the acknowledgement that we need… or deserve,” Martin said.

Martin is also a civil rights activist who protested in both Minnesota and Kentucky after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Martin is also a part of the “Louisville 87,″ a group of protestors who were arrested after demonstrating at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to demand he pursue charges against the officers who killed Breonna Taylor.

She said looking back at those protest experiences and now rallying for Jackson is a sign of positive change.

“I’ve attended rallies centered around trauma, so for this rally to be centered around a black woman and her achievements and black excellence and black girl magic.. it’s very empowering to me,” Martin said.

“I just want to encourage all little Black girls,” Martin added. “Law students, Black women in general to regardless of what room that you are in, just know you are the spotlight and to always fix your crown and have you chin held high.”

The final confirmation vote for Jackson is expected before the Easter holiday.