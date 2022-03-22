63º

Man, 6-year-old girl shot in Orlando

Police investigate shooting at Palm Grove Garden Apartments

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot early Tuesday at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the Palm Grove Garden Apartments on W.D. Judge Drive.

Orlando police said the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the girl was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Both are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and details about the shooting have not been released.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

