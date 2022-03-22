Man, 6-year-old girl shot in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot early Tuesday at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the Palm Grove Garden Apartments on W.D. Judge Drive.

Orlando police said the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the girl was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Both are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and details about the shooting have not been released.

