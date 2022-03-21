VIDEO: Tampa man arrested after punching state trooper in the face

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man was arrested after punching a state trooper Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an officer responded to a call of a pedestrian, 24-year-old Alexander Delgado, walking on the left shoulder of Interstate 4 near exit 5.

Delgado consented to a search, but started to argue after the trooper attempted to place him in the back of the patrol car, according to the report.

The officer said as he continued to get Delgado to sit in the patrol car, the suspect proceeded to punch the officer in the face and attempted to run away.

According to the report, the officer then tackled Delgado to the ground, and was able to get him into custody with the help of nearby civilians.

Delgado was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail where he is currently facing a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as resisting an officer with violence.