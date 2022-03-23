Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd appeals death sentence

ORLANDO, Fla. – Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd filed to appeal his death sentence last Saturday for the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

Loyd submitted the appeal to the Supreme Court of Florida regarding the death sentence he was served earlier this month.

Loyd was found guilty on Nov. 3 of five charges, including first-degree murder, for the shooting death of Clayton in 2017. At the time he was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016, a crime for which he was already serving life in prison.

After a jury recommended the death penalty for Loyd back in December 2021, Judge Leticia Marques made her final decision on the matter months later.

The document does not explain on what grounds Loyd’s attorneys are appealing the sentence.