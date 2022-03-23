DeLand Outdoor Art Festival returns for 57th year

DeLAND, Fla. – Central Floridians looking to spend a spring weekend among beautiful juried art, homemade crafts and live music will find it all at the 57th annual DeLand Outdoor Art Festival, taking place March 26-27 at Earl Brown Park.

The free festival runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, with more than 135 artists and crafters slated to set up shop and compete for cash prizes and other awards, according to organizers.

Patty Clausen, vice president and treasurer on the festival’s board of directors, as well as daughter-in-law of festival founder Virginia Clausen, told News 6 that each iteration of the event brings something unique.

“Everything’s special about our festival ... you make it into the park and you just feel like you’re family,” Clausen said.

Food options vary, ranging from standard fair fare such as kettle corn, barbecue and ice cream to Wisconsin cheese curds, Greek salads and more.

Spectators are encouraged to register at the information booth for a free drawing — held once every hour between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — for $100 to spend on art and crafts at the event, made possible through a sponsorship with Bath Fitter.

Organizers also suggested paying a visit to the nearby Florida Wildflower and Garden Festival, taking place Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on West Indiana Drive in downtown DeLand. A shuttle will transport guests from one event to the other about every 30 minutes between 10 a.m.-3 p.m., as Clausen said it has for the past 14 years.

Learn more at the festival’s website.