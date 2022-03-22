Art and flowers will be in bloom at Orlando Museum of Art festival starting Thursday

The Orlando Museum of Art will host Art in Bloom this week to showcase flowers, antiques, and art.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Celebrate spring at the Orlando Museum of Art this week with Art in Bloom, a festival of fine arts and flowers.

This festival, which blends floral interpretations, antiques, design and lifestyle, will benefit OMA. According to OMA, sponsor Council of 101 has hosted a springtime fundraiser at the museum for the past 35 years.

[TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A fine art silent auction, outdoor market and antique vendors will also be showcased. General admission tickets can be purchased here.

Some of the events include:

Thursday 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Opening Night Preview Party - Moonlight & Martinis An Artful Oasis

Enjoy an evening inspired by 1960s Palm Springs with specialty cocktails. Guests will be the first to see the 2022 “Art in Bloom” floral interpretations and artwork. Tickets will be $130 per person.

Friday 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Guest Speaker Danielle Rollins VIP Champagne Reception

Sip champagne and get the chance to meet Danielle Rollins, the author of A Home for All Seasons. Limited ticket availability for this event.

For more information about the festival, click here.