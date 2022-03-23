Fire destroys Orlando home, displaces 2

ORLANDO, Fla. – An early morning fire rendered an Orlando home a “total loss” on Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded at 1:23 a.m. to a report of smoke seen from the yard of the home on Renee Avenue, close to where East Colonial Drive meets State Road 417, officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Firefighters began their attack and put out the flames from which officials said two men were able to escape without injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist the home’s occupants, but there was no word on any pets present or on the cause of the fire at the time of this report, according to OCFR.