‘I think it takes away from us:’ new Florida standardized test system criticized

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida leaders are revamping the way students take standardized tests.

This will be the last year kids prepare for the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA).

[TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It’s being replaced with a new system called progress monitoring. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a measure last week that made this possible.

Morgen Peters, a student at Apopka High School, heard the announcement from her teacher on Tuesday.

Ad

“She was talking about how we would be the last group of students to take the FSA,” Peters said.

Next year, students in grades three through 10 will be required to take three exams at the beginning, middle and end of each school year.

They will receive English Language Arts and Math tests.

“Teachers have always wanted to know where kids are when they come into the classroom. They want to know how they’re progressing throughout the year and they want to know at the end of the year, did they learn what they need to learn,” Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said.

He loves the concept of progress monitoring and believes it was the right choice, but he is dissatisfied with the execution. He said the new exams will be layered over pre-existing district progress monitoring exams.

Spar said teachers will be overwhelmed with data from test results and students will not learn efficiently.

Ad

“I think it takes away from us completely and I’ve always felt that way because they put so much pressure on students to be good test takers and they don’t really teach us all the things we need in life,” Peters said.

Spar said he would prefer the legislature put a cap on the number of state and district tests students are required to take.

“Ultimately, if we reduce testing and focus more on the teaching, our students are going to do so much better,” Spar said.

Spar said the previous method of testing was one “high-stakes” exam at the end of the year.

With the transition to three tests annually, he said the state department of education hopes school districts will get rid of standardized tests in the next couple of years.