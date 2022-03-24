76º

LIVE

Local News

Seminole County deputies investigating suspicious death at Husseini Islamic Center

$10K reward offered from Crimeline for information leading to arrest

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Sanford, Seminole County, Crime
Deputies looking for mini-van after a suspicious death at Husseini Islamic Center (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a van following a suspicious death at Husseini Islamic Center near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the body of a male was found at the center located at 5211 Hester Ave. around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said a person was seen leaving the scene in a navy blue mini-van with a Florida tag of KDZA39.

The sheriff’s office said Crimeline is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators said anyone who sees the van should not approach it and is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email