Seminole County deputies investigating suspicious death at Husseini Islamic Center

Deputies looking for mini-van after a suspicious death at Husseini Islamic Center

SANFORD, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a van following a suspicious death at Husseini Islamic Center near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the body of a male was found at the center located at 5211 Hester Ave. around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said a person was seen leaving the scene in a navy blue mini-van with a Florida tag of KDZA39.

The sheriff’s office said Crimeline is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators said anyone who sees the van should not approach it and is asked to call 911 immediately.