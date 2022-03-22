76º

Man shot multiple times turns up at Seminole County hospital, deputies say

Victim’s wounds are non-life-threatening, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man turned up at a hospital in Seminole County, shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they were originally called to a shooting outside of a home in the 2500 block of Crawford Drive at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly thereafter, the man showed up at the hospital, records show. Deputies said the man is expected to survive.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

