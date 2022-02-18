85º

Student found with weapon on campus of Seminole High School, administrators say

Police have not said what type of weapon the student had

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

SANFORD, Fla. – A student was found with a weapon on the campus of Seminole High School Friday, according to school administrators.

According to a news release, law enforcement received a tip about a student at the school and informed the principal.

Administrators and law enforcement located the student and found a weapon on them, according to the release, but no details were given about what type of weapon was found.

“We appreciate the individuals who provided information to law enforcement, and we also want to take this opportunity to ask all our families to please speak with your children regarding the serious consequences that are involved with bringing weapons on campus. School Safety & Security is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the news release reads.

Hear the school’s voicemail to parents in the media player below:

Police have not yet said what charges the student could face.

This comes less than a month after a student — Jhavon McIntyre,18 — was shot three times at the school.

The accused shooter — Da’raveius Smith, 16 — is now being charged as an adult. Smith is facing one count of attempted homicide, one count of possession of a firearm on campus, one count of firing a weapon and one count of disturbing the peace while interfering with school administration functions.

