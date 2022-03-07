Man killed while walking along Orange Blossom Trail in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was walking a moped along Orange Blossom Trail was hit and killed by a trailer in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection with Overland Road at 10:35 a.m. Sunday morning.

Troopers said a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford pickup truck, which was hauling a trailer, south on Orange Blossom Trail. The victim, a 53-year-old man from Orlando, was on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes with the moped, records show.

As the truck passed the 53-year-old, the trailer hit the man, investigators said. The victim later died at the hospital. Investigators did not release his name.

Troopers have not given any more detail on the crash or said whether the driver of the truck could face charges or a citation.