TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash forces partial roadblock on I-4 eastbound in Seminole County

Partial roadblock on I-4 eastbound in Seminole County after crash.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The two left lanes of I-4 eastbound at MM 101 (S.R. 46) in Seminole County were blocked Sunday afternoon as crews responded to a crash with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Seen from traffic cameras, traffic was allowed to pass the scene in the two rightmost lanes by 1 p.m.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.