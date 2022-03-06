85º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Seminole County, troopers say

Crash occurred at North Orange Blossom Trail, Overland Boulevard, FHP says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Seminole County, Lockhart, Traffic
Police siren (file photo)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash in Seminole County Sunday morning that led to the death of the driver involved, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at 10:35 a.m. at North Orange Blossom Trail and Overland Boulevard and involved only one vehicle, troopers said.

[TRENDING: 1 killed in shooting at packed Melbourne bar, police say | Teacher leaves classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old student attacks her, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The motorcyclist was taken to an Apopka hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email