Motorcyclist dies after crash with fence in Lake County, FHP says

GROVELAND, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash with a fence in Lake County that morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 52-year-old man crashed at Austin Merritt Road and Dusty Lane and was taken to the hospital where he later died, troopers said.

Troopers said the fatal crash occurred at 10:45 a.m.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.