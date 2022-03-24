US airlines ask Biden ‘to recognize the reality’ and terminate mask policy

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of airline leaders sent a letter to President Biden, asking for an end to the federal mask mandate.

In the letter, the heads of Jet Blue, Southwest, Delta, American Airlines and others said the requirement is “no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment.”

Willis Orlando, the Senior Flight Expert for Scott’s Cheap Flights said mask mandates have become problematic with staff encouraging unruly passengers.

“One of the biggest things they are saying is, ‘We are sick of this confrontation we are having on flights,” Orlando said. “We are looking at a summer with more demand than we’ve seen since 2019. We are looking at a huge summer of travel and they don’t want to deal with employees struggling and quitting after they struggled to build up staff all pandemic long.”

Most U.S. airlines are also asking for an end to international travel requirements for testing. In the letter, “The United Kingdom, European Union and Canada have recognized this reality and have lifted travel restrictions.”

Passenger Mike Gerazino is visiting Orlando from Pittsburg. He says terminating the mask mandate would likely lower the amount of confrontations staff have to endure with passengers.

“It’s not a big problem, I would like to see it end,” Gerazino said. “I’m sure it’s caused a lot of problems in the workplace for them, just like a lot of people. It is about ready to be done with.”

Experts also said American Airlines’s announcement to resume alcohol sales onboard beginning April 18 is a good indication the policy will likely expire on that date.