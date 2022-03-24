VIDEO: Brevard deputies take down motorcyclists accused of speeding 45 mph above limit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released video of a police chase Tuesday night that ended in deputies tackling and arresting two motorcyclists accused of reaching speeds of 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to their arrest reports, Connor Green, 21, and Nicholas Ruiz, 31, spurred the chase when they fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Croton Road and Eau Gallie Boulevard.

The motorcyclists peeled away at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, running a red light at Commodore and Eau Gallie boulevards, and traveled east for several miles, deputies said.

Video shows them pulling into a driveway located at 2684 Pepper Street, where deputies catch up with them, exit their vehicles and tackle the two suspects off their motorcycles.

An arrest reports also adds Ruiz was transported to the hospital after admitting to ingesting heroin, where he was later cleared and released.

Green and Ruiz were arrested and face multiple charges, including reckless driving and eluding law enforcement at high speed.

They were each booked into the Brevard County jail Wednesday, where Green is held on a $5,500 bond and Ruiz is held without bond.