WATCH: New video shows stolen U-Haul speeding through Melbourne traffic during chase

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Newly released video shows Melbourne police chasing a woman in a stolen U-Haul as she’s driving erratically through traffic before crashing into a gate of a school.

Jade Hornsby, 20, was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault of an officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and resisting an officer.

Officers said they located the stolen vehicle traveling north on Wickham Road when it stopped at a light at Sarno Road.

In a nearly six-minute video shared with News 6 on Tuesday, an officer chases the U-Haul as it speeds through the area. In the video, you can see the U-Haul making sharp turns and going through the parking lot of Roy Allen Elementary School.

At one point, it appears the tires of the U-Haul pop, but the stolen vehicle continues driving for miles.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer approached Hornsby and 28-yera-old Daniel Brogden, who were inside the U-Haul, and asked the two to get out of the truck. Police said Brogden ran from the truck and an officer chased him, taking him into custody in the middle of Wickham Road.

The chase began when Hornsby drove the U-Haul south on Wickham Road toward “multiple officers and firefighters” who were working a nearby crash, according to the report.

According to an arrest affidavit, the U-Haul was eventually stopped by police and near Waverly Place and Silver Palm Avenue where Hornsby was arrested. Police said they searched the U-Haul and found a bag of methamphetamine.