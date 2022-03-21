2 teens arrested with car stolen from Gainesville after chase, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of teens led deputies on a chase through Marion County after they were spotted with a car stolen from a pizza delivery driver in Gainesville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies received reports of that the stolen vehicle may be in Marion County on Sunday night, according to a news release.

Investigators said a deputy spotted the car and tried to pull the teens over, but the 16-year-old driver sped off.

Deputies said the teens attempted to get onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 75. The deputy pursuing the pair managed to ram their car off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were both arrested.

The 16-year-old faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.

The 17-year-old faces a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.