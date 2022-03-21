Woman in stolen U-Haul crashes into Melbourne school’s gate, multiple cars during chase, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A woman in a stolen U-Haul crashed into the gate of a Melbourne elementary school and multiple cars during a chase, according to the police department.

Officers located the stolen vehicle traveling north on Wickham Road when it stopped at a light at Sarno Road Friday evening.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer approached Jade Hornsby, 20, and Daniel Brogden, 28, inside the U-Haul and asked the two to get out of the car. Police said Brogden ran from the car and an officer chased him, taking him into custody in the middle of Wickham Road.

While the officer was pursuing Brogden, Hornsby drove off in the U-Haul south on Wickham Road toward “multiple officers and firefighters” working a nearby crash, according to the report. Hornsby traveled into the northbound lanes at one point and nearly hit a patrol car with an officer inside, police said, before returning to the southbound lanes.

The department said Hornsby then went eastbound on Fountainhead Boulevard and ran multiple stop signs, speeding away from officers attempting to pull her over. The stolen U-Haul then crashed into a gate at Roy Allen Elementary School and drove through the school’s parking lot, hitting multiple vehicles, police said.

According to the affidavit, the U-Haul was eventually disabled and came to a stop at Waverly Place and Silver Palm Avenue where Hornsby was arrested. Police said they searched the truck and found a bag of methamphetamine.

Brogden faces charges of resisting an officer and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Hornsby faces several charges, including aggravated assault of an officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and resisting an officer.

Both were booked into the Brevard County jail.