Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Pensacola girl

A Florida Missing Child Alert issued Friday for Naiomi Wicker, 14, of Pensacola by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Friday for a 14-year-old girl out of Pensacola, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Naiomi Wicker was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola, authorities said.

[TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, according to FDLE.

Those who see Wicker or know of her whereabouts are asked to contact FDLE, or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-436-9620 or 911.