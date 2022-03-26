1 woman killed, 1 man hospitalized after crash in Osceola County

A 59-year-old woman was killed in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was the passenger in a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man, who was airlifted after the accident to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

The man was driving a sedan northbound on the Florida Turnpike when he had a medical episode and lost control of the car, troopers said.

The car struck several trees and the woman died on scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.