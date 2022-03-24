Driver critically injured after crash with semi-truck in Winter Garden, FHP says

A crash that occurred on SR-429 Thursday, March 24, 2022, courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was hospitalized with critical injuries Thursday afternoon after a a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Winter Garden, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. on State Road 429 at mile marker 19, forcing the temporary closure of all southbound lanes, officials said.

The driver lost control on northbound SR-429, crossed the grass median and struck a semi-truck in the southbound lanes, troopers said.

According to FHP, the car’s engine then dislodged and struck an SUV in the northbound lanes.

Trooper said the sedan driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Neither the semi-truck driver nor the occupant of the SUV were injured in the crash, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.