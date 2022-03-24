Dade City man critically injured in crash with tree, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old Dade City man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Webster early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:40 a.m. as the man drove north on U.S. 301 approaching County Road 675 West, where troopers said he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The car left the roadway, entered the west shoulder of U.S. 301 and collided with a tree, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.