Dade City man critically injured in crash with tree, troopers say

Crash occurred on US-301 near CR-675 in Sumter County

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old Dade City man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Webster early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:40 a.m. as the man drove north on U.S. 301 approaching County Road 675 West, where troopers said he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

The car left the roadway, entered the west shoulder of U.S. 301 and collided with a tree, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.

