71º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Fort Lauderdale man dead after being found unconscious in car on State Road 408 median, FHP says

Man was found at 11:20 p.m. Friday, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Traffic
Police siren (file photo)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was pronounced dead after he was found unconscious Friday night in a car that was stopped in a median on State Road 408, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 52-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of an SUV that was facing westbound in a median on SR-408 at mile marker 8, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Workers heard on viral video discussing teen’s fatal fall from Orlando thrill ride | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man was taken to Orlando Health where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Troopers said the incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email