Fort Lauderdale man dead after being found unconscious in car on State Road 408 median, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was pronounced dead after he was found unconscious Friday night in a car that was stopped in a median on State Road 408, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 52-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of an SUV that was facing westbound in a median on SR-408 at mile marker 8, troopers said.

The man was taken to Orlando Health where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Troopers said the incident is still being investigated.