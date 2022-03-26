VIDEO: Firefighters put out flaming Winter Park building

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A burning building in Winter Park was extinguished Saturday afternoon by Orange County and Winter Park firefighters, according to OCFR officials.

Video of the scene — courtesy of David Pavlik, who sent it to News 6 — shows an Orange County firetruck dousing the area with water. See it for yourself in the video player at the top of this story.

The cause was a trash fire that had extended to a garage at 687 Harold Avenue, leading to a partial roof collapse of said garage, OCFR reported.

No other details were disclosed, including whether any injuries were reported.