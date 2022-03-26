‘We need to help:’ Longwood realtor collects donations for Ukrainian refugees

LONGWOOD, Fla. – As the owner of Alliance Realty in Longwood, Jomar Bonano’s expertise is selling homes, but he’s taking on a new mission.

He said he has seen haunting images from the war in Ukraine, which prompted this man of faith to do more than pray.

“This is not about our community, this is about the global community. We need to help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Bonano said.

The Longwood realtor said he felt compelled to work with the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Apopka to collect donations to send to refugees.

“When God puts something on your heart, he will put the right people and the right circumstances, so everything started unfolding and now this just took a life of its own,” he said.

For the last few weeks, he collected donations from local businesses, organizations and community leaders. The donations included clothing, nonperishable food, blankets and medical supplies.

The donations were piled high in his office until Saturday morning when they were all laid out in front of his building. Bonano and dozens of volunteers loaded up their cars and trucks with the supplies. They also taped Ukrainian flags to their vehicles before the caravan drove off and made the 20-minute drive to St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Apopka.

Bonano worked with church member Ivanna Bolusmak to coordinate the logistics. The church has made several supply missions to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

Volunteers unloaded the boxes and bags filled with donations into the sanctuary. Bolusmak said these donations will help fill up their next truck, adding she is overwhelmed by the support.

“What I saw today, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. How many cars came and just people willing to help. It’s just overwhelming,” she said. “My heart is full and overwhelmed with joy to see how the community came together to help.”

Bonano said he hopes these gesture will get results.

“We will pray to God that this will help, that all these products will get to all these people in need and that every little bit at least will help them and this situation,” he said.

The church is accepting donations on-site at 245 Lake McCoy Drive in Apopka.