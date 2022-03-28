WATCH LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Spring Hill

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis has vowed, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, to fight a decision from federal health regulators to block two coronavirus antibody treatments after the drugs were found to be ineffective against treating the widespread omicron variant. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday in Spring Hill.

The governor will be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and House Speaker Christ Sprowls. The three will be at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill for the news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This comes after DeSantis has signed several bills into law in the last couple weeks.

The governor signed a measure that will revamp the state’s testing system and eliminate the Florida Standards Assessments.

Last Friday, he signed CB/HB 1467 into law, imposing four-year term limits on school board members and subjecting most material in district schools’ libraries and classrooms — instructional or otherwise — to new governmental oversight and approval practices.

News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story when it begins.