WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: 2022 State of NASA address to discuss Moon, Mars, more

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA’s progress back to the Moon and onto Mars will be a major topic at the 2022 State of NASA address Monday afternoon.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will give the annual address from Kennedy Space Center at 2 p.m.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Nelson is expected to provide updates on NASA’s commercial space program and its deep space exploration program, including the recent rollout of the rocket for the Artemis I mission, as well as NASA’s announcement last week that it would solicit bids for new companies to build Moon landers for missions following the first Artemis Moon landing mission, expected to happen in 2025.

Ad

Nelson is also expected to discuss climate change, racial and economic equity, and economic growth in the aerospace industry.

NASA’s 2023 funding request is also expected to be released on Monday.