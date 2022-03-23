NASA to provide update on Artemis missions aiming to send astronauts back to moon

The Space Launch Systems rocket rolls out at Kennedy Space Center for the big launch rehearsal for the Artemis I mission.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA officials will provide an update on the agency’s Artemis missions aiming to return astronauts to the moon.

A teleconference will be held Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson; Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate; Mark Kirasich, deputy associate administrator for Artemis campaign development; and Lisa Watson-Morgan, Human Landing System Program manager.

The Artemis missions, named for the moon goddess and twin sister of Apollo, is planning to land humans on the moon no earlier than 2025. In these missions, NASA said it will land the first woman and person of color on the moon.

“Artemis is the first step in the next era of human exploration. Together with commercial and international partners, NASA will establish a sustainable presence on the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars,” NASA described the program on its website.

NASA is currently preparing for its Artemis I mission, with its Orion spacecraft and Space Launch Systems rocket, and rolled out the rocket for the first time at Kennedy Space Center last week. The 322-foot-tall rocket with two heavy rocket boosters weighs in at 18 million pounds and is for the first SLS uncrewed launch around the moon.

The rollout is part of a “wet dress rehearsal” process that will encompass everything up to and including the fueling of the rocket and a final countdown to launch simulation, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. It will then spend about a month on the pad during the prep, test and post-test phases, then roll back to the VAB for final work.

Artemis I will be an uncrewed test flight, featuring a human-weighted manikin and two dummy torsos to fly around the moon and return to Earth. If successful, the team will begin preparations for the crewed mission, Artemis II.

After that mission is Artemis III, which will see American astronauts land on the moon again.

News 6 will stream the teleconference live at the top of this story when it begins.