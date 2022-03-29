WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday morning in Tallahassee.

The governor will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody at the Florida Capitol for the news conference at 10:45 a.m. News 6 will stream the governor’s remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

It is unknown what the two will be discussing.

This comes one day after DeSantis signed into law a controversial bill banning topics of sexual identity from classroom discussion in kindergarten through third grade, and requiring such conversations to be “age-appropriate” in successive grades.

“We have seen curriculum embedded for very, very young children — classroom materials about sexuality and woke gender ideology. We’ve seen libraries that have clearly inappropriate, pornographic materials for very young kids. And we’ve seen services that were given to students without the consent or even knowledge of their parents across the country and we — unfortunately, that’s happened here in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said prior to signing the bill.