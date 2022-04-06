11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore in Florida

A hammerhead shark washes ashore in Pompano Beach on April 6.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Many questions remain after a hammerhead shark washed ashore Wednesday morning in Pompano Beach.

Beachgoers stumbled upon the shark’s corpse in the area of 12th Avenue and 14th Street, News 6 partner WPLG reported.

Heavy equipment was brought in to remove the shark, estimated to be about 11-feet long, from the sand as a crowd gathered to watch.

It’s unclear whether the shark died of natural causes or was killed.