88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore in Florida

Unknown how shark died

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Strange Florida, Broward County, Pompano Beach, Florida, Shark
A hammerhead shark washes ashore in Pompano Beach on April 6. (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Many questions remain after a hammerhead shark washed ashore Wednesday morning in Pompano Beach.

Beachgoers stumbled upon the shark’s corpse in the area of 12th Avenue and 14th Street, News 6 partner WPLG reported.

[TRENDING: Seats of Orlando thrill ride where teen fatally fell were adjusted to fit larger patrons, attorney says | Alligator breeding season arrives: 4 safety tips from Gatorland experts | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Heavy equipment was brought in to remove the shark, estimated to be about 11-feet long, from the sand as a crowd gathered to watch.

It’s unclear whether the shark died of natural causes or was killed.

Hammerhead shark removed from beach

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email