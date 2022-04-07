Really? 15 things we bet you didn’t know about Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando may be a tourist mecca, but there’s a lot of information about the city that many people likely don’t know.

With the help of the city of Orlando, here are 15 interesting tidbits about The City Beautiful.

No one knows how Orlando officially received its name. Four tales exist, but no conclusion has ever been reached.

Orlando has had various nicknames throughout its history, including City Phenomenal, City of Light and The City Beautiful.

Lake Eola is a giant sinkhole, and its deepest point reaches 80 feet.

In 1986, eight months before Orlando was awarded an NBA franchise, a contest was held to name the city’s future basketball team. The finalists were Heat, Tropics, Juice and Magic.

The first person to make a solo crossing of the Atlantic Ocean in a gas balloon was Orlando resident Joe Kittinger in 1978.

The road Semoran was named by putting the words Seminole and Orange together.

Church Street Station, also known as the Old Orlando Railroad Depot, was built in 1889 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. SunRail now has a stop nearby.