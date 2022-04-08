Crews working to fix roof torn off from Seminole County home

A home near Casselberry is badly damaged, the roof ripped from the building, after a round of severe weather Thursday.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Steve Mosley was outside of his home on Gladwin Avenue on Friday after high winds ripped part of his roof off Thursday.

After considering the damage, he and his wife felt safe enough to sleep through the night.

[TRENDING: WATCH LIVE: Axiom, SpaceX sending 1st private crew to space station | 2022 hurricane season expected to be busy for Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We didn’t get to bed till late and it was a long day. We were exhausted by the time we went and took our naps,” Mosley said.

News 6 was there to see crews cleaning up some of the debris on top of Mosley’s home Friday morning but he’s still dealing with wet carpets inside.

“There’s a little bit of a smell in there now but we are going to try and get some carpet cleaners and get all the water out,” Mosley said.

Mosley explained on Thursday he and his wife were inside their home during the storm but thankfully didn’t get hurt.

“It could’ve been worse, and we are very happy that this is all that happened,” he said.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy told News 6 approximately 17,000 customers lost power in Seminole County due to the storm, but it was restored Thursday night.