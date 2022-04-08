Man accused in Virginia homicide arrested in Orange County, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing another man in Virginia is now behind bars in Orange County, according to police in Hampton, Virginia.

Jail records show Ronald Ivan Scott, 33, was booked on Thursday into the Orange County jail on charges of fleeing law enforcement, driving on a suspended or revoked license and being a fugitive from justice.

According to investigators in Virginia, Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, 23, was found dead inside a home in Hampton that had been torched.

Police said Scott faces a murder charge and an arson charge once he is extradited back to Virginia.