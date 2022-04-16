VIDEO: No injuries after Ocala home engulfed in flames, firefighters say

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Fire Rescue officials said on Saturday crews put out a fire early that morning which had engulfed a one-story home, according to a news release.

In a video — courtesy of Ocala Fire Rescue and viewable at the top of this story — flames can be seen spilling from the home as firefighters make their approach.

Units responded around 4:40 a.m. to the 100th block of NW Ninth Avenue, where officials said the fire was under control by 4:57 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown at the time of this report, officials said.

Ocala Fire Rescue had help from the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue, the release stated.