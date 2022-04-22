Assistant for Alzheimer’s patient finally cleared for 33 weeks in back unemployment benefits

After more than two years of waiting for 33 weeks of state and federal unemployment benefits, worth more than $14,000, an unemployed DeLand woman is one step closer to collecting her cash.

DELAND, Fla. – After more than two years of waiting for 33 weeks of state and federal unemployment benefits, worth more than $14,000, an unemployed DeLand woman is one step closer to collecting her cash.

Joyce Young, a former private companion in the Alzheimer’s unit at Westminster Winter Park, told News 6 she applied for benefits twice in March 2020 after the facility restricted visitors because of COVID-19.

[TRENDING: ‘Disney chose to kick the hornet’s nest:’ Florida bill threatens theme parks’ home government | Portillo’s opening second Central Florida location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“I applied twice and was denied twice,” she recalled.

Young said she was able to get help from staff members at CareerSource in Orange City and file a third application for benefits, paving the way for her first payment from the Department of Economic Opportunity last December.

Still, she was fighting to get all those back benefits and reached out to News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help.

“I had just about given up,” she told News 6. “I wasn’t able to get assistance. I couldn’t get anyone on the phone and you guys came through for me 100%.”

News 6 met with Young outside of the CareerSource office after all 33 weeks were made available on her Connect account.

“I’m thrilled, so thrilled,” she said. “To all the people out there, if you need help, call Channel 6 news. They will help you just like they helped me.”

If you feel you are still eligible for back benefits, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words “Make Ends Meet” along with your issue to 407-676-7428.