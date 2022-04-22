80º

WATCH: Video catches Porsche crashing on I-4 in apparent street race

Porsche crashed into a wall, was later found abandoned at a gas station

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Molly Reed, Reporter

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the owner of a Porsche that crashed on I-4 during an apparent street race, and the whole thing was caught on video.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of I-4 in Altamonte Springs.

A witness says the Porsche was racing with a Toyota, and lost control, crashing into a wall.

“I didn’t pull over but I stopped,” said Adam Ibrahim, a witness who recorded the crash on his dashcam. “They were fine. They were practically smiling, there was two occupants in that car, as if they didn’t realize that they just crashed their car.”

The car then left the area and was found abandoned at a gas station off Lee Road.

FHP says the car has an Ohio tag. If you know anything, please report it to law enforcement.

