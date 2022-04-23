Stetson raising $250K for scholarships for 4 displaced Ukrainians

Stetson University plans to reward four Ukrainian refugees with a full scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year and appoint one faculty member.

DELAND, Fla. – Four displaced scholars from Ukraine will have the opportunity to continue their studies in the U.S.

University officials launched an intensive fundraising campaign to raise $250,000. The donations will support the scholars chosen to continue their education.

Professor Martin Blackwell said the thought started with conversations on campus about the gruesome war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It comes back to us having a large cohort of professors who specialize and really care about this region,” Blackwell said.

Now Blackwell said they are working together across the university to help refugees adjust. The scholarship will cover tuition, housing, and travel expenses.

The Biden Administration is launching a program dubbed “Uniting for Ukraine.” It will welcome up to 100,000 of the 5 million Ukrainians who have fled their homeland.

As they trickle into the United States, Blackwell hopes other universities will open their doors.

“...More places around the world need to be doing what we’re doing,” he said.

The scholarship applications for interested students and faculty members are now available.

You can find the applications and donation link on the Stetson website.