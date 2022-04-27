Seafood festival brings mouthwatering eats to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Crab, shrimp and more seafood will fill up bellies in Volusia County this weekend.

The Crab & Seafood Festival is returning Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to Daytona Beach.

[TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside elite Disney World community | Video showing 1-year-old being slapped leads to woman’s arrest, Sanford police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Besides serving up delicious food, the festival will offer visitors a chance to purchase arts and crafts made by Central Floridians.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

There will also be live entertainment and kids zone, making it a family-friendly event.

The festival will be on Dr. Mary McLeoud Bethune Boulevard between Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and Charles Street.