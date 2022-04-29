Immigrants continue to camp outside Orlando immigration office for days

ORLANDO, Fla. – The line outside the immigration office on Delegates Drive in Orlando continued growing Friday following a week during which hundreds lined up in an effort to see immigration officers.

Homeland Security explained that’s partly because anyone recently apprehended at the southern border and then released into the country must appear in-person for their initial appointment.

“I’m insisting because I need them to assist me,” Eliana Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez told News 6 she migrated from South America to the U.S. earlier this month. She slept overnight so she wouldn’t have to lose her spot in line.

Mikel Garcia, from Venezuela, said he has been camping out for three days in hopes of trying to get his paperwork done for his ankle bracelet.

“There’s not bathrooms. There’s nothing,” he explained.

Many in line said they fear if they don’t wait, they will be deported back to their country.

On Thursday, News 6 received a statement from Kissimmee Rep. Darren Soto that reads:

“The scenes outside of the Orlando ICE office are very concerning. We are sending out a letter this week to request a more orderly appointment schedule, additional personnel, and other resources.”