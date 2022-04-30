Man, child located safe by officers after triple homicide prompts Florida Amber Alert, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police have located both the man and child that was the subject of an Amber Alert following a triple homicide at an Arlington apartment complex.

Police said three people were found dead at the River City Landing Apartments, which are just north of River Road, across from the Jacksonville University campus, according to News 6 partners WJXT.

[TRENDING: DeSantis doubles down: Disney, not residents, will pay taxes after Reedy Creek repealed | Florida woman dies; travel insurance would not refund cost of cruise not taken | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Amber Alert was later issued for an 8-year-old boy, who was last seen at the same address. The alert said he had been kidnapped and was believed to be with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis.

Video from Sky4 showed what appeared to be the vehicle that was sought in the alert -- a black Suzuki Forenza -- being towed from an apartment complex on Atlantic Boulevard near Pottsburg Creek.

After the Sheriff’s Office said both were located, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement later tweeted, saying the issue was resolved and the child was found safe just before 4 p.m. The alert was first issued just before 2:30 p.m.

Family members told News4JAX that the child’s mother was one of the victims found at the apartment. News4JAX learned Terrell Lewis was named in a 2016 domestic violence injunction obtained by the mother of his then-2-year-old child.

Tina Penn, a cousin News4JAX spoke with, said when she found out this morning that her cousins were found dead it got worse when they realized they didn’t know where her 8-year-old cousin was.

Ad

“My aunt, which is their mother, she called and said she couldn’t get in contact with any of them and that there was a killing out here -- that three people got killed in the apartments where they live and to go out there to find out what’s going on,” Penn said. “That’s when I came out there to see what was happening and it’s them.”

Lt. Mike Silcox, with JSO’s investigations division, said officers were called about 7:30 a.m. to a welfare check at the apartment complex. A 911 caller said a neighbor heard an argument and a loud noise, Silcox said.

When police arrived, according to Silcox, they found three adults, ranging in age from 25 to 30, dead of gunshot wounds.

Silcox confirmed a firearm was located but declined to say where. Police are working with federal partners to trace the gun.

Aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter showed a heavy police presence with crime scene units at the complex. JSO said it got a warrant about 10 a.m. to go into the apartment.

Ad

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.